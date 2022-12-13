Photronics Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 full year and fourth quarter ended October 31, 2022.



“We posted a solid finish to a great year, achieving record revenue for the fifth consecutive year as demand for our design-driven products remained strong and our entire team performed well,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “In the quarter, IC was soft, primarily due to lower high-end logic demand from foundries in Asia. High-end FPD also declined as panel makers of premium smart phones are focused on producing new products and have temporarily slowed design activity. Profit margins were flat sequentially as positive pricing and cost management offset the impact from lower volumes. We generated strong cash from operations, allowing us to invest in organic growth and reduce debt, strengthening our balance sheet and positioning us to support our growth strategy as well as helping us to navigate economic uncertainty. The global Photronics team performed well in 2022, and we believe we will continue to achieve our goals in 2023 and beyond.”

Full Year 2022 Results

Revenue of $824.5 million was up 24% over the previous year and was the fifth consecutive year of record revenue

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $118.8 million ($1.94 per diluted share), compared with $55.4 million ($0.89 per diluted share) in 2021

Integrated circuit (IC) revenue was $593.0 million, up 29%

Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $231.5 million, up 14%

Cash and short-term investments increased to $359 million, with $275 million generated from operating activities and $112 million invested in growth through capital expenditures



Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue was $210.3 million, down 4% sequentially and up 16% compared with the same period of last year

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $37.1 million ($0.60 per diluted share), compared with $31.2 million ($0.51 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2022 and $19.8 million ($0.33 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter 2021

IC revenue was $156.2 million, down 3% sequentially and up 25% compared with the same period of last year

FPD revenue was $54.1 million, down 8% sequentially and down 3% compared with the same period of last year

Cash generated from operating activities was $79 million and cash invested in growth through capital expenditures was $66 million



First Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, Photronics expects revenue to be between $203 million and $213 million and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.40 and $0.48 per diluted share.

Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The webcast will be broadcast live and on-demand on the Events and Presentations link on the Photronics website or click here. The webcast will be archived on Photronics’ website.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2022, the company had 1,828 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.



PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, July 31, October 31, October 31, October 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 210,266 $ 219,948 $ 181,288 $ 824,549 $ 663,761 Cost of goods sold 129,997 136,085 129,347 530,336 496,717 Gross Profit 80,269 83,863 51,941 294,213 167,044 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 15,683 15,960 14,322 63,989 57,525 Research and development 4,045 4,151 4,100 18,341 18,490 Total Operating Expenses 19,728 20,111 18,422 82,330 76,015 Other operating (loss) income, net - (23 ) - (17 ) 3,525 Operating Income 60,541 63,729 33,519 211,866 94,554 Non-operating income, net 10,797 3,641 3,809 27,167 7,452 Income Before Income Tax Provision 71,338 67,370 37,328 239,033 102,006 Income tax provision 16,074 18,146 8,697 59,791 23,190 Net Income 55,264 49,224 28,631 179,242 78,816 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 18,204 17,994 8,820 60,456 23,367 Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 37,060 $ 31,230 $ 19,811 $ 118,786 $ 55,449 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.51 $ 0.33 $ 1.96 $ 0.90 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.51 $ 0.33 $ 1.94 $ 0.89 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 60,773 60,701 60,216 60,559 61,407 Diluted 61,374 61,299 60,908 61,189 61,999







PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 319,680 $ 276,670 Short-term investments 38,820 - Accounts receivable 198,147 174,447 Inventories 50,753 55,249 Other current assets 37,252 44,250 Total current assets 644,652 550,616 Property, plant and equipment, net 643,873 696,553 Other assets 27,305 47,033 Total assets $ 1,315,830 $ 1,294,202 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 10,024 $ 22,248 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 183,773 153,900 Total current liabilities 193,797 176,148 Long-term debt 32,310 89,446 Other liabilities 27,634 28,046 Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 831,527 823,692 Noncontrolling interests 230,562 176,870 Total equity 1,062,089 1,000,562 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,315,830 $ 1,294,202







PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 179,242 $ 78,816 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 80,330 90,396 Share-based compensation 6,308 5,348 Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other 9,307 (23,788 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 275,187 150,772 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (112,338 ) (109,099 ) Purchases of available-for-sale debt securities (38,854 ) - Government incentives 3,615 5,775 Other (180 ) (170 ) Net cash used in investing activities (147,757 ) (103,494 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of debt (65,440 ) (20,352 ) Purchases of treasury stock (2,522 ) (48,249 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interest 24,995 - Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests - (9,597 ) Proceeds from share-based arrangements 5,749 3,874 Proceeds from long-term debt - 20,858 Net settlements of restricted stock awards (1,471 ) (437 ) Net cash used in financing activities (38,689 ) (53,903 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (46,012 ) 4,703 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 42,729 (1,922 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 279,680 281,602 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 322,409 $ 279,680



