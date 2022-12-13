Photronics Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 full year and fourth quarter ended October 31, 2022.

“We posted a solid finish to a great year, achieving record revenue for the fifth consecutive year as demand for our design-driven products remained strong and our entire team performed well,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “In the quarter, IC was soft, primarily due to lower high-end logic demand from foundries in Asia. High-end FPD also declined as panel makers of premium smart phones are focused on producing new products and have temporarily slowed design activity. Profit margins were flat sequentially as positive pricing and cost management offset the impact from lower volumes. We generated strong cash from operations, allowing us to invest in organic growth and reduce debt, strengthening our balance sheet and positioning us to support our growth strategy as well as helping us to navigate economic uncertainty. The global Photronics team performed well in 2022, and we believe we will continue to achieve our goals in 2023 and beyond.”

Full Year 2022 Results

  • Revenue of $824.5 million was up 24% over the previous year and was the fifth consecutive year of record revenue
  • Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $118.8 million ($1.94 per diluted share), compared with $55.4 million ($0.89 per diluted share) in 2021
  • Integrated circuit (IC) revenue was $593.0 million, up 29%
  • Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $231.5 million, up 14%
  • Cash and short-term investments increased to $359 million, with $275 million generated from operating activities and $112 million invested in growth through capital expenditures

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

  • Revenue was $210.3 million, down 4% sequentially and up 16% compared with the same period of last year
  • Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $37.1 million ($0.60 per diluted share), compared with $31.2 million ($0.51 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2022 and $19.8 million ($0.33 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter 2021
  • IC revenue was $156.2 million, down 3% sequentially and up 25% compared with the same period of last year
  • FPD revenue was $54.1 million, down 8% sequentially and down 3% compared with the same period of last year
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $79 million and cash invested in growth through capital expenditures was $66 million

First Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, Photronics expects revenue to be between $203 million and $213 million and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.40 and $0.48 per diluted share.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2022, the company had 1,828 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
     
     
    Three Months Ended Year Ended
    October 31, July 31, October 31, October 31, October 31,
     2022  2022   2021  2022   2021
             
Revenue   $210,266 $219,948  $181,288 $824,549  $663,761
             
Cost of goods sold   129,997  136,085   129,347  530,336   496,717
             
      Gross Profit    80,269  83,863   51,941  294,213   167,044
             
Operating Expenses:           
             
   Selling, general and administrative 15,683  15,960   14,322  63,989   57,525
             
   Research and development  4,045  4,151   4,100  18,341   18,490
             
   Total Operating Expenses  19,728  20,111   18,422  82,330   76,015
             
Other operating (loss) income, net -  (23)  -  (17)  3,525
             
      Operating Income   60,541  63,729   33,519  211,866   94,554
             
Non-operating income, net  10,797  3,641   3,809  27,167   7,452
             
      Income Before Income Tax Provision 71,338  67,370   37,328  239,033   102,006
             
Income tax provision   16,074  18,146   8,697  59,791   23,190
             
      Net Income    55,264  49,224   28,631  179,242   78,816
             
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 18,204  17,994   8,820  60,456   23,367
             
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders   $37,060 $31,230  $19,811 $118,786  $55,449
             
Earnings per share:           
             
       Basic   $ 0.61 $ 0.51  $ 0.33 $ 1.96  $ 0.90
             
       Diluted   $ 0.60 $ 0.51  $ 0.33 $ 1.94  $ 0.89
             
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:        
             
       Basic    60,773  60,701   60,216  60,559   61,407
             
       Diluted    61,374  61,299   60,908  61,189   61,999
             



PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
       
    October 31, October 31,
     2022  2021
       
Assets      
       
Current assets:     
   Cash and cash equivalents $319,680 $276,670
   Short-term investments  38,820  -
   Accounts receivable  198,147  174,447
   Inventories   50,753  55,249
   Other current assets  37,252  44,250
       
      Total current assets  644,652  550,616
       
Property, plant and equipment, net 643,873  696,553
Other assets   27,305  47,033
       
Total assets  $1,315,830 $1,294,202
       
       
       
Liabilities and Equity    
       
Current liabilities:     
   Current portion of long-term debt$10,024 $22,248
   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 183,773  153,900
       
      Total current liabilities  193,797  176,148
       
Long-term debt   32,310  89,446
Other liabilities   27,634  28,046
       
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 831,527  823,692
Noncontrolling interests  230,562  176,870
      Total equity   1,062,089  1,000,562
       
Total liabilities and equity $1,315,830 $1,294,202
       



PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
        
     Year Ended
     October 31, October 31,
      2022   2021 
        
Cash flows from operating activities:    
     Net income   $179,242  $78,816 
     Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash   
      provided by operating activities:    
         Depreciation and amortization  80,330   90,396 
         Share-based compensation  6,308   5,348 
         Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other 9,307   (23,788)
        
Net cash provided by operating activities  275,187   150,772 
        
Cash flows from investing activities:    
       Purchases of property, plant and equipment (112,338)  (109,099)
       Purchases of available-for-sale debt securities (38,854)  - 
       Government incentives   3,615   5,775 
       Other     (180)  (170)
        
Net cash used in investing activities  (147,757)  (103,494)
        
Cash flows from financing activities:    
       Repayments of debt   (65,440)  (20,352)
       Purchases of treasury stock  (2,522)  (48,249)
       Contributions from noncontrolling interest 24,995   - 
       Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests -   (9,597)
       Proceeds from share-based arrangements 5,749   3,874 
       Proceeds from long-term debt  -   20,858 
       Net settlements of restricted stock awards (1,471)  (437)
        
Net cash used in financing activities  (38,689)  (53,903)
        
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (46,012)  4,703 
        
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 42,729   (1,922)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 279,680   281,602 
        
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$322,409  $279,680 


