Xtract One Technologies Announces Tachi Palace Casino Resorts To Expand Use Of Safegateway Weapons Detection Technology

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced that Tachi Palace Casino Resorts (“Tachi”), located in Lemoore, Calif., has expanded its use of Xtract One’s SafeGateway weapons detection technology to accommodate the venue’s growth.



Tachi, owned by the Tachi-Yokut Native American tribe, first purchased Xtract One gateway technology in July 2021. The new resort expansion spans more than 300,000 square feet, encompassing a casino, hotel and resort, entertainment center, gas station and more. As a result of Tachi’s positive experience with Xtract One’s SafeGateway system, the company will expand the use of SafeGateway to all entrances of the newly built complex.

Tachi is reporting that Xtract One’s solution has significantly increased the safety and customer experience at the venue, with the SafeGateway detecting an average of more than seven guns and 450 knives per month. Patrons arriving at the resort enjoy secure, fast entry – simply “walking-right-in” without delays, or invasive scanning.

“We continue to be pleased with the ongoing partnership with Xtract One, and the demonstrated ability to keep our patrons safe,” said Walter Gunn, director of safety and security for Tachi.

SafeGateway is an iteration of Xtract One’s Gateway patron screening solution. The system was designed to enable high throughput and customizability based on the customer’s individual needs and security requirements. SafeGateway detects guns, knives and other weapons on people walking into the venues, without the need to stop and remove personal items. This results in a superior solution for security, with attendees unaware of the system while enjoying an entry experience up to 10 times faster than possible with traditional walk-through metal detectors. The Gateway is also deployed across various sports arenas and other entertainment venues across the country.

“Xtract One is always focused on creating true partnerships with its customers, which is why Tachi represents another ‘win’ for us,” said Xtract One CEO Peter Evans. “We’re not in the game just to close the sale, we are in it for the long term – which is why the Tachi expansion is validation of our strategy.”

For more on Xtract One’s SafeGateway, please visit https://xtractone.com/products/safegateway/

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative multi-sensor Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Xtract Vision allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and Xtract One Insights provides valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

