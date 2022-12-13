Ceridian Named a Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, has been recognized by Foundry’s Computerworld as a 2023 Best Places to Work in IT. Now in its 29th year, this awards program showcases the IT departments that offer workers great benefits and compensation, along with a stimulating work environment.



“At Ceridian, we are inspired to encourage and cultivate diversity of thought in our most critical roles, particularly, across our highly engaged team of global IT professionals,” said Carrie Rasmussen, Chief Information Officer, Ceridian. “This recognition proves that the top talent in IT worldwide is choosing Ceridian because we’re committed to delivering on our brand promise – Makes Work Life Better™ – while providing best-in-class growth and development opportunities at every level.”

The following initiatives and programs have contributed to Ceridian’s recognition as an employer of choice:

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Agenda : As part of its commitment to creating equitable opportunities for all employees, Ceridian formed a Global Diversity Advisory Council sponsored by Co-CEO Leagh Turner. Ceridian’s workforce is represented by 50% women, and Ceridian was recognized in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index as a public company committed to transparency in gender-data reporting.

: As part of its commitment to creating equitable opportunities for all employees, Ceridian formed a Global Diversity Advisory Council sponsored by Co-CEO Leagh Turner. Ceridian’s workforce is represented by 50% women, and Ceridian was recognized in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index as a public company committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. Expanded Opportunities for Growth and Development: Ceridian continues to invest in its workforce development program to better meet the needs and expectations of its dynamic and fast-growing team. Ceridian University’s School of Learning and Leadership Development includes three new major bodies of work: Professional Skills Curriculum, Core Leadership Development Programming, and Strategic Leadership Development Programming.

Ceridian continues to invest in its workforce development program to better meet the needs and expectations of its dynamic and fast-growing team. Ceridian University’s School of Learning and Leadership Development includes three new major bodies of work: Professional Skills Curriculum, Core Leadership Development Programming, and Strategic Leadership Development Programming. Parental Leave Policy : In alignment with ‘Equity’ as one of our core values, and the recognition that an employee’s well-being includes that of their loved ones, Ceridian employees are eligible for 17 weeks of leave at full pay when they become a parent through birth, adoption, or foster care.

: In alignment with ‘Equity’ as one of our core values, and the recognition that an employee’s well-being includes that of their loved ones, Ceridian employees are eligible for 17 weeks of leave at full pay when they become a parent through birth, adoption, or foster care. Wellness Days: Organization-wide, Ceridian employees are offered a day off twice a year – away from email, calls, and meetings – to rest, recharge, and focus on their well-being.

“Adapting to a ‘new normal’ has put additional demands on IT organizations at companies of all sizes. This year’s winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staffs engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT’s ability to support evolving workplace models and changing business and customer needs,” said Rob O’Regan, Global Director, Content Strategy, Foundry. “Importantly, this year’s award winners are laser-focused on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote workplace diversity and inclusion.”

