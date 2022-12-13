INVL Baltic Real Estate signed the amendment of the Depository Services Agreement

Based on the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Shareholders meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate that was held on 9 December 2022, the Company informs that on 13 December 2022 the amendment of the Depository Services Agreement with AB SEB bankas was signed.
The amendment was made according to the agreement on a 0.02 percentage point lower depository fee.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of the Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com