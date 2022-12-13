American Kidney Fund Thanks Amgen for its Champion Level 2022 Corporate Membership

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) today expressed its appreciation for Amgen’s participation in the 2022 class of its Corporate Membership Program as a Champion-level member. Amgen’s membership has funded AKF’s work to advance kidney disease awareness, prevention, early detection, treatment and research, helping to support AKF’s mission to fight kidney disease on all fronts and help people live healthier lives.

“We are very grateful that Amgen has continued to be a Champion-level member in the AKF Corporate Membership Program,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “Amgen’s generous support of our far-reaching programs helps AKF increase awareness of the severity of kidney disease, provides vital resources for clinical research aimed at improving health outcomes for people with kidney disease and helps AKF assist one out of every six U.S. dialysis patients with health care expenses.”

AKF and Amgen have a long history of partnership in the fight against kidney disease. For more than three decades, Amgen has been a strong supporter of AKF’s patient-focused programming. Most recently, Amgen has supported AKF’s education initiative on secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT), which is commonly caused by kidney failure. Over the years, Amgen has also provided significant support for AKF’s Disaster Relief Program, which provides emergency grants to dialysis patients affected by natural disasters, and The Hope Affair, AKF's annual, national gala.

Amgen’s membership also supports AKF’s programs for kidney health care professionals, such as AKF’s dietitian roundtable discussions about navigating healthy eating for kidney disease patients.

“Amgen is pleased to support the American Kidney Fund’s efforts to improve the lives of the 37 million Americans with kidney disease and prevent the disease in the millions more who are at risk,” said Ned Endler, Executive Director at Amgen. “We are proud to support AKF’s meaningful programs and resources, including kidney disease management education, award-winning public and professional materials, accredited continuing education courses and webinars.”

The Corporate Membership Program is open to institutional partners that support AKF’s mission of fighting kidney disease and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, contact Daniel Green, corporate engagement manager, at dgreen@kidneyfund.org or 301-984-6675.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation’s leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. One of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, AKF invests 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, earning the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator for 20 years in a row as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly GuideStar.