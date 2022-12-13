English French

Atos recognized with ‘A’ score for transparency and action on climate change for the 10th consecutive year

Paris, (France) – December 13, 2022 – Atos today announces that it has been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and action on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its annual ‘A List’, based on the Group’s last climate reporting.

Based on data reported through CDP’s 2022 Climate Change questionnaire, Atos is one of a small number of companies that achieved an ‘A’ - out of more than 15,000 companies scored. This is also the 10th consecutive year that Atos has been on the CDP Leadership Band.

Atos was recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, based on the data reported by the company through CDP’s 2022 climate change questionnaire.

Diane Galbe, Senior Executive Vice President, Atos comments “Atos has been ahead of the game in terms of decarbonization and is proud to be recognized for the 10th consecutive year on CDP’s Climate A list. This is a real achievement and yet another testimony to our commitment to continue to reduce our carbon emissions across our whole value chain to help tackle the major environmental challenges that we face today. We grant utmost importance to ensuring transparency to all our stakeholders about our commitment, our progress, and our actions in terms of decarbonization.”

Maxfield Weiss, Executive Director, CDP Europe said: “CDP saw nearly 20,000 companies disclose environmental data this year, including 70% of European companies by market value. COP27 showed the need for transformational change is more critical than ever if we are to limit warming to 1.5 °C. I’m therefore delighted that European companies make up nearly half of all A List companies around the world. We must cut emissions by half and eliminate deforestation by 2030, alongside achieving water security on the same timescale – there is no route to 1.5°C without nature.

With the EU’s ground-breaking new reporting regulation, the CSRD, now agreed, CDP A List companies are showing they are ahead of the game – taking clear action to reduce emissions and to address environmental impacts throughout their value chains. This is the type of environmental transparency and action we need economy-wide to prevent ecological collapse’’

Atos received a ‘AAA’ rating (on a scale of AAA-CCC) in the MSCI ESG Rating assessment 2022, was rewarded a Platinum Award from EcoVadis, achieved a Prime status in the ESG assessment carried out by ISS in 2022, scored among the top 1% of the IT Services industry in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and has been a member of the S&P Dow Jones World and Europe Indices for the last 8 years in a row.

CDP Methodology

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2022, over 680 investors with over US$130 trillion in assets and 280 major purchasers with US$6.4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. A record-breaking 18,700 companies responded.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don’t disclose or provided insufficient information are scored an F.

The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP A List is available here https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

