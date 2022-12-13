Halo Investing and Ladder Partner to Increase Protective Investment Solutions in the RIA Marketplace

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Investing , the award-winning protective investment platform for today, and Ladder , the digital life insurance agency of tomorrow, announce their partnership. Advisors now have access to more life insurance options with greater term flexibility, potentially saving policyholders up to 40%. An all-digital architecture and real-time underwriting process make for an advisor-friendly experience.



Ladder’s focus on modernizing how life insurance is purchased in the post-COVID-19 world is critical. The company’s tech-forward ethos fits seamlessly with Halo’s mission to deliver impactful protective investment solutions to individual investors through RIAs. Halo and Ladder believe that meeting advisors where they are with tailored products is paramount.

“Halo recognizes the importance and value that all types of protective solutions bring to an advisor's practice. Ladder is uniquely designed to complement turnkey life insurance,” said Jason Barsema, President of Halo Investing. “The ability to scale and customize solutions to a client's needs based on where they are in life — before or during retirement — is critical. With Ladder, you can ‘ladder’ up or down in life insurance protection. This is another step toward Halo's commitment to provide comprehensive protective solutions to the RIA marketplace. We are excited about the simplicity this solution, which makes life insurance more transactional, brings to the table.”

Today, 106 million Americans are underinsured or uninsured, despite six in 10 saying that COVID-19 has heightened their awareness about the value life insurance provides. Many Americans think it’s too expensive, have other financial priorities, or are unsure about what kind of or how much coverage they need. Ladder seeks to change that.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA., Ladder offers coverage up to $8 million in all 50 states with no medical exam requirements on policies up to $3 million; just some health-related questions need to be answered on the application. It has a 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot. It also features a client satisfaction metric called a Net Promoter® Score (NPS) of 84 versus the industry average of just 21. By teaming with Halo, advisors can leverage a suite of Ladder’s API functions such as calculators, quotes, pre-filled applications, and administrative tools. With this partnership, advisors can access Ladder’s streamlined insurance-buying technology through Halo’s outsourced insurance desk (OID), Halo Insurance Services.



ABOUT HALO

Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform for protective investment solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Abu Dhabi, Zurich, Dubai, and Singapore, Halo was co-founded by Biju Kulathakal and Jason Barsema in 2015 with a mission that focuses on putting “impact before profits,” providing access to impactful investment opportunities previously unavailable to most investors. Through the Halo platform, financial advisors and investors can easily access structured notes, market-linked CDs, buffered ETFs, and annuities, as well as a suite of tools to educate, analyze, customize, execute, and manage the most suitable protective investment product for their portfolios. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company’s Ten Most Innovative Companies of 2021. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com



Halo Investing is not a broker/dealer. Securities offered through Sentinus-Halo Securities LLC, a SEC registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Sentinus-Halo Securities LLC is affiliated with Halo Investing Insurance Services and Halo Investing. Sentinus-Halo Securities LLC acts solely as distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any structured note products.

ABOUT LADDER

Ladder offers digital, flexible term coverage in minutes that can save policyholders up to 40% by adjusting their coverage as their life changes. Ladder uses real-time underwriting to make life insurance as accessible, affordable, and beloved as it should be. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, and offers coverage up to $8M with no hidden fees.

Ladder Insurance Services, LLC (CA license # OK22568; AR license # 3000140372) distributes term life insurance products issued by multiple insurers – for further details see ladderlife.com . All insurance products are governed by the terms set forth in the applicable insurance policy. Each insurer has financial responsibility for its own products.

221104-2577241

