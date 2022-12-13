PharmAla Completes Pre-IND Meeting with FDA, to Present at KCSA Virtual Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAla Biotech (CSE:MDMA) is pleased to announce that it has completed its pre-IND meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). PharmAla thanks agency staff for guidance relating to its submission of an IND Data package, and looks forward to updating investors on its progress at the KCSA Mental Health Virtual Investor Conference at 1:30 PM ET on December 15th.

DATE: December 15, 2022

TIME: 1:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Ub0iE3



Available for 1x1 meetings: December 14th and 16th

“In less than 2 years, PharmAla has achieved significant milestones. We’re the first publicly-traded company to synthesize GMP MDMA, and our novel drug development program continues to bear significant fruit,” said Nick Kadysh, CEO of PharmAla Biotech. “I look forward to updating both our current, and new, investors on our progress.”

Recent Company Milestones:

Presented pre-IND data to FDA regarding ALA-002, PharmAla’s first novel chemical entity

Became the only authorized global reseller for GMP Psilocybin manufactured by Mindset Pharma, now the only entity globally selling two GMP Psychedelic APIs

Completed manufacturing of our first batch of GMP MDMA in August, 2022



For more information, please visit www.PharmAla.ca, where you can sign up to receive regular new updates.

About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the first publicly-traded company to manufacture clinical-grade MDMA. PharmAla’s research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into ALA-002, PharmAla’s lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a “regulatory first” organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators. Our team of dedicated professionals includes regulatory experts, scientists, and biomanufacturing professionals. For more information, visit www.PharmAla.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Nicholas Kadysh

Chief Executive Officer

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc.

Email: press@PharmAla.ca

Phone: 1-855-444-6362

Website: www.PharmAla.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

