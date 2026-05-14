Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 21st

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference taking place May 21, 2026. Individual and institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend the live event in New York City or participate virtually.

This hybrid event will feature live company presentations and interactive discussions with executives from companies operating in the precious metals and critical minerals sectors. The conference comes amid increasing global focus on precious metals and critical minerals critical to energy infrastructure, electrification, and advanced manufacturing. Participating companies and industry experts will present live from OTC Markets Group headquarters at 300 Vesey Street in New York City, with all sessions simultaneously broadcast to the Virtual Investor Conferences audience online.

For those interested in attending, registration is available for both in-person and virtual participation:

Register for IN-PERSON attendance: register here

Register for ONLINE attendance: register here

"Online attendees are encouraged to pre-register and complete the system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend or schedule 1x1 meetings with management teams. The event is sponsored by The Nuvo Group, Inc."

Please Schedule Virtual 1x1 Meetings here.

"The Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference comes to OTC Markets Group headquarters in New York City on May 21," said Greg Young, VP, Investor Access at OTC Markets Group. "The hybrid format extends what our Virtual Investor Conferences do best, connecting management teams directly with investors, to an in-person experience for those who want it. With gold near historic highs and global demand for critical minerals continuing to grow, this is a timely opportunity for investors to hear directly from the companies working to meet that demand.

May 21st



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com