Meriwest Credit Union Wins the 2022 National Desjardins Financial Education Award

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union has been selected as the first-place winner of the 2022 National Desjardins Adult Financial Education Award by the CUNA National Awards Committee. This awards program recognizes leadership within the credit union movement, honoring credit unions, chapters, and leagues for their commitment to both youth and adult financial literacy.



Meriwest CU was recognized for their superior financial education programs providing free resources to over 12,000 community residents in the Bay Area. These educational programs, offering workshops on topics including budgeting, understanding credit, preventing identity theft, and interviewing tips, were held in partnership with schools, companies and local nonprofits that support those most underserved within the community.

“Congratulations to this year’s winners for their amazing work promoting financial well-being for all and advancing the communities they serve. These leaders and organizations truly live the credit union difference every day to benefit their members,” said CUNA President & CEO Jim Nussle. “Each winner demonstrated how they live our ‘People Helping People’ motto in new and exciting ways I hope inspires everyone in our movement."

Meriwest Credit Union President & CEO, Julie Kirsch, also remarked, “We are so proud to have been recognized as an Adult Desjardins Financial Education Award winner by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) in our asset class. By supporting residents through financial counseling and education, we have helped many of our Silicon Valley residents lead more meaningful, financially sound lives.”

Meriwest CU offers a variety of financial literacy workshops for adults and youth throughout the year. To see the programs and resources available, please visit www.meriwest.com/financial-education.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest is one of the top-200 largest credit unions in the United States with assets in excess of $2 billion, and offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted “Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley” in this year’s Mercury News’ 21st Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2022. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

About Credit Union National Association (CUNA)

Credit Union National Association (CUNA) is the only national association that advocates on behalf of all of America’s credit unions, which are owned by 130 million consumer members. CUNA, along with its network of affiliated state credit union leagues, delivers unwavering advocacy, continuous professional growth and operational confidence to protect the best interests of all credit unions. For more information about CUNA, visit cuna.org. To find your nearest credit union, visit YourMoneyFurther.com.

