UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 14 December 2022 at 14:00 EET

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos/Becasse AS)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 14 December 2022 received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:

Björn Wahlroos has donated his 100 per cent ownership in Becasse AS to his children. After the transaction, Wahlroos doesn’t have controlling interest in Becasse AS.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Björn Wahlroos

Position: Chairman of the Board

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation

LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-14

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: GIFT, DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 982,000 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 982,000 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

____________________________________________

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Pirkko Harrela

Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

