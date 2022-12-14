English Finnish

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 14 December 2022 at 2:00 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos/Becasse AS)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Björn Wahlroos has donated his 100 per cent ownership in Becasse AS to his children. After the transaction, Wahlroos doesn’t have controlling interest in Becasse AS.

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Björn Wahlroos

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 22202/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-14

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,910,500 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,910,500 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com



