GBT Filed a Continuation Application for its Facial and Body Recognition Patent

The patent describes an AI driven technology for learning and recognizing features of an image

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT" or the "Company") with GBT Tokenize Corp. ("GBT/Tokenize") filed a continuation application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its facial and body recognition, non-provisional patent. The continuation application aims to broaden the concept of studying, identifying and recognizing features of an image, such as a human face or body. The application has been assigned serial number 18074655 and the filing date was December 5, 2022. The application describes machine learning techniques to classify human facial and bodily features, enabling security functions like locking and unlocking of smartphones and computers. The methods are designed to learn and identify humans with or without facial or body coverage using advanced geometrical engine analysis. The invention includes a proprietary image analysis algorithm that is used to create a three-dimensional figure of a person or an object. The techniques consist of a supervised machine learning modeling algorithms used to construct and identify figures in-depth and in real-time. In addition, the system can recognize an object’s biometric variations over time, identifying and alerting about bodily changes like weight gain and other health related characteristics. GBT plans to invest further R&D efforts in these concepts, evaluating innovative applications in various areas, among them are health, security, law enforcement and entertainment.

"We are seeking to broaden this non-provisional patent since we believe it protects an innovative systems and method of facial and body recognition. One of the major advantages of the presented technology is the capability of learning and identifying humans by their facial and bodily features, with or without coverage. It includes a trained machine learning model that learns image’s data. The patent application describes a technology that learns from observational information and constructing a dataset that describes a three-dimensional figure of humans and objects. We believe this type of system can be efficient for security applications. For example, identifying a person-of-interest in crowded locations among them are airports conferences and shopping centers. We believe another possible efficient application is facial identification for locking/unlocking electronic devices. As security systems have been significantly evolved in the past decades, particularly for mobile devices and computers, this type of technology can offer a strong protection layer against privacy and data theft. The technology covered in the application can also examine bodily and facial changes, identifying weight gain and other health related information and alerting users. This type of technology can be effective for various health, security, video analysis and fitness. It can be implemented within a live stream video such as surveillance cameras or may also be useful in post imaging/video analysis. We plan to evaluate further possible applications and opportunities of this technology for the benefit of individuals and businesses," stated Danny Rittman, GBT's CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system or that it will be granted the patent (or prior provisional patent). In order to successfully implement this system, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.