CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, today announced the availability of Komprise Hypertransfer for Elastic Data Migration, which accelerates data transfer to the cloud while strengthening cloud security. As enterprises migrate more file data to the cloud, IT organizations face many barriers which cause migrations to often take weeks to months. SMB workloads such as user data, electronic design automation (EDA) and other multimedia workloads contain lots of small files and are a particular challenge since the protocol requires many back-and-forth handshakes that increase administrative traffic over the network.



Komprise Hypertransfer optimizes cloud data migration performance by minimizing the WAN roundtrips using dedicated channels to send data, mitigating the SMB protocol issues. According to recent tests performed by Komprise, Hypertransfer improves data transfer rates across the WAN by 25x over other alternatives for SMB datasets with predominantly small files. Komprise already delivers 27 times faster performance for NFS migrations. Komprise Hypertransfer also strengthens security and defense against ransomware by not accessing cloud file storage over the network during data migrations, since data transfers from source to target over private channels.

Read the white paper: Komprise Hypertransfer Migrates Data to the Cloud 25x Faster

“Enterprises need to move file data to the cloud to cut costs and unlock strategic value,” said Kumar Goswami, CEO and co-founder of Komprise. “With Komprise Hypertransfer you get measurably faster SMB cloud data migrations—shaving weeks off migration timelines while minimizing the chance for errors or data loss. Komprise Hypertransfer makes cloud migrations feasible.”

Komprise Elastic Data Migration is a software as a service (SaaS) solution available with the Komprise Intelligent Data Management platform or as a standalone product. Designed to be fast, easy and reliable with elastic scale-out architecture and an analytics-driven approach, it is the market leader in file and object data migrations. Komprise Elastic Data Migration ensures preservation of data integrity with access control propagation and file-level data integrity checks such as SHA-1 and MD5 checks with audit logging.

With the latest release, Komprise administrators also have more flexible migration configuration settings to handle read-only sources and sources with access-time tracking disabled. Additionally, customers can now enable and disable data integrity checks to either ensure data accuracy or improve migration performance.

Learn more at komprise.com/elastic-data-migration.

