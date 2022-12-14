Invitation to Gofore’s Capital Markets Day 2023

English Finnish

14 December 2022



Invitation to Gofore's Capital Markets Day on 13 January 2023



Gofore is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media representatives to the company’s Capital Markets Day 2023. The event will be held as a live webcast. In the event, Gofore’s CEO Mikael Nylund and other executives of the company delve into the strategy update communicated today.



Day: Friday, 13 January 2023

Time: 9.30 – 12.30 a.m. EET

Webcast and enrolment: https://gofore.videosync.fi/2023-cmd

Participants are requested to enroll for the event with the link above, and use the same link to follow the webcast in real time and for watching a recording afterwards.

The event is held in English. A recording of the event along with its presentation material can be found after the event on Gofore’s IR website at https://gofore.com/en/invest/releases-and-reports/reports-and-presentations/.



Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

