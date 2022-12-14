Food Lion Feeds Partners with Local Schools to Help Fight Hunger

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds’ Score to Give More program returns with a record number of 33 colleges and universities coming together to nourish neighbors in need. Through this collaboration, Food Lion Feeds will provide 100 meals for each foul shot sunk to participating school’s local Feeding America® member food bank, up to 30,000 meals per school. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.
“The Food Lion Feeds Score to Give More program creates an opportunity to build awareness with young adults about food insecurity in our communities,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “With every foul shot that is sunk, we celebrate the energy of the game while we engage college students in the fight against hunger. We’re looking forward to a great collegiate basketball season and working with these student-athletes to nourish our neighbors.”
In 2022, Food Lion Feeds’ Score to Give More program expanded from 31 to 33 teams across Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. The unique program will benefit 15 Feeding America member food banks serving communities where each school is located. Since 2019, Food Lion Feeds has donated nearly 2 million meals through the combination of regular season and tournament foul shots sunk by players.
The participating schools and correlating food banks which will benefit from each school’s efforts are:
|School
|School Location
|Food Bank Benefiting from Meal Donations
|Appalachian State University
|Boone, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
|Bowie State University
|Bowie, MD
|Maryland Food Bank
|Catawba College
|Salisbury, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
|Chowan University
|Murfreesboro, NC
|Food Bank of the Albemarle
|Claflin University
|Orangeburg, SC
|Harvest Hope Food Bank
|Duke University
|Durham, NC
|Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
|East Carolina University
|Greenville, NC
|Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
|Elizabeth City State University
|Elizabeth City, NC
|Food Bank of the Albemarle
|Elon University
|Elon, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
|Fayetteville State University
|Fayetteville, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC
|James Madison University
|Harrisonburg, VA
|Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
|Johnson C. Smith University
|Charlotte, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
|Liberty University
|Lynchburg, VA
|Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
|Lincoln University
|Oxford, PA
|Food Bank of Delaware
|Livingstone College
|Salisbury, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
|North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
|Greensboro, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
|North Carolina State University
|Raleigh, NC
|Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
|Old Dominion University
|Norfolk, VA
|Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore
|Shaw University
|Raleigh, NC
|Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
|St. Augustine’s University
|Raleigh, NC
|Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
|University of Delaware
|Newark, DE
|Food Bank of Delaware
|University of Maryland (Men’s)
|Adelphi, MD
|Capital Area Food Bank
|University of Maryland (Women’s)
|Adelphi, MD
|Capital Area Food Bank
|University of North Carolina
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
|University of North Carolina at Greensboro
|Greensboro, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
|University of Richmond
|Richmond, VA
|Feed More
|University of South Carolina
|Columbia, SC
|Harvest Hope Food Bank
|Virginia State University
|Petersburg, VA
|Feed More
|Virginia Tech University
|Blacksburg, VA
|Feeding Southwest Virginia
|Virginia Union University
|Richmond, VA
|Feed More
|Wake Forest University
|Winston-Salem, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
|William and Mary College
|Williamsburg, VA
|Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
|Winston-Salem State University
|Winston-Salem, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.
CONTACTS:
Food Lion Media Relations
704-245-3317
publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff536117-0371-49d1-839e-dcfdc2f8ebd9