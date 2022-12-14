Swords to Plowshares Hosts Annual Cold Nights Warm Hearts Event

San Francisco, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swords to Plowshares, the Bay Area's leading service provider for veterans, will host its annual holiday event for veterans in San Francisco and Oakland on December 15, 2022. For 40 years, Swords to Plowshares has provided holiday cheer to veterans who need it most during its annual Cold Nights Warm Hearts event to decrease isolation and build community among unsheltered and recently unhoused Bay Area veterans.

Veterans living without shelter will be served traditional holiday meals and backpacks filled with essential items such as hygiene products, socks, hats, and more. A visit from Santa Claus will also lighten the day with holiday fun.

Cold Nights Warm Hearts Holiday Event

Thursday, December 15, 2022

11:00AM to 1:00PM

Swords to Plowshares San Francisco Service Center

1060 Howard Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

and

11:30AM to 1:30PM

Swords to Plowshares Oakland Service Center

330 Franklin St Suite 100

Oakland, CA 94607

For more information on how to support Bay Area veterans during the holidays, go to Cold Nights, Warm Hearts (swords-to-plowshares.org)

About Swords to Plowshares



Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares is a community-based not-for-profit organization that provides counseling and case management, rapid re-housing and eviction prevention services, employment and training, supportive housing, and legal benefits assistance for low-income, homeless and at-risk veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area. Swords to Plowshares promotes and protects the rights of veterans through advocacy, public education, and partnerships with local, state and national entities. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares, and ways in which you can help, by visiting our website at Swords to Plowshares (swords-to-plowshares.org)