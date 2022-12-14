New York, USA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Breast Pumps Market to Grow Positively at a Significant CAGR of 8.67% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The breast pumps market is expanding due to several factors, including an increase in the number of employed mothers worldwide, technological advancements in product offerings, changes in consumer lifestyle, and increased awareness for breast pumps. As a result, all of these factors are contributing to the growth of the breast pump market during the forecast period.

DelveInsight’s Breast Pumps Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading breast pumps companies’ market shares, challenges, breast pumps market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key breast pumps companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Breast Pumps Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global breast pumps market during the forecast period.

Notable breast pumps companies such as Magento, Inc. (Ameda), Babybelle Asia Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Medela AG, Ardo medical AG, Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd, Freemie, Pigeon Corporation, Aeroflow Inc, Advin Health Care, Hygeia Health, BabyBuddha Products, LLC, Motif Medical LLC, Willow Innovations Inc, AceWin Co., Ltd, Evenflo Feeding Inc, and several others are currently operating in the breast pumps market.

On October 26, 2022, Ameda officially announced the release of the Ameda PearlTM, the company's newest Hospital Grade Breast Pump.

On October 18, 2022, Momcozy, North America's most popular wearable breast pump brand, launched the S12 Pro, its latest in customizable wearable breast pumps.

On October 01, 2022, Momcozy released the new S9 Pro. The new wearable breast pump, which has a long battery life, provides hands-free convenience and comfort for moms on the go.

In April 2022, Ardo Medical Inc announced a new double electric breast pump named Ardo Alyssa; it's the first and only breast pump in history with a personal power pump™ function which increase the breast pump supply.

In March 2022, Elvie announced the launch of Elvie Stride Plus, an electric breast pump with 3 in 1 carry bag that can provide more women access to the breast pump and allows them to know the tracking history and can be controlled by phone.

In October 2021, Willow introduced a pumping bra designed for nursing and pumping.

In April 2021, breast pump innovator Willow got an additional USD 26.8 million in funding through a series c extension round.

breast pump innovator Willow got an additional USD 26.8 million in funding through a series c extension round. Thus, owing to such developments in the breast pump market, there will be rapid growth observed in the breast pump market during the given forecast period.

Breast Pumps Overview

Breast Pumps are devices used by mothers to extract milk from their breasts by suction. They may be manual devices powered by hand or foot movements or automatic devices powered by electricity. Employed women are the most frequent users of this device; they use it to continue breastfeeding their children while at work. When a child is unable to suck dairy, doctors may advise mothers to use breast pumps to stimulate the milk supply. Breast pumps have become an acceptable option for working women. The breast pump market is expected to grow significantly, owing to technological advancements such as double breast pumps, which help to eliminate fat content from milk and replace it with higher caloric value.





Breast Pumps Market Insights

The global breast pumps market is studied geographically for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America currently leads the global breast pumps market in terms of revenue share and is expected to maintain this position throughout the study period. This dominance is due to factors such as an increase in the number of working mothers and technological advancements driving up demand for breast pumps in the North American breast pump market.

Furthermore, new regional product launches would increase demand for breast pumps. For example, Medela announced the launch of Swing Maxi in North America in October 2021, a double electric breast pump that makes pumping simpler, more comfortable, portable, intuitive and produces more milk in less time.

As a result of the increase in the number of employed mothers, new product launches, and technological advancements, demand for breast pumps will rise, creating a favorable growth environment for the North American region in the breast pumps market.

Breast Pumps Market Dynamics

The global breast pumps market is expected to grow significantly due to various key factors such as an increase in the number of employed mothers globally, technological advancements in product offerings, changes in consumer lifestyle, and increased awareness for breast pumps, all of which are expected to boost the breast pumps market during the forecast period.

However, the availability of milk substitutes such as milk powders and the high vacuum of breast pumps, which can cause breast injuries, are some of the factors that may slow the growth of the breast pump market.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a minor impact on the breast pumps market due to the imposition of lockdowns to control the global pandemic. During the COVID-19 pandemic, COVID-19-positive mothers needed breast pumps to feed their babies while also protecting their babies from COVID-19 infection by avoiding skin-to-skin contact between mother and child. Despite a significant disruption in the supply chain, products saw a slight reduction in production during the initial phase of the lockdown. Nonetheless, the post-pandemic scenario provides an advantageous environment for revenue generation for the breast pumps market due to the resumption of activities at full capacity, which aids in the restoration of the supply chain, thereby improving the breast pumps market outlook during the forecast period.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Breast Pumps Market CAGR 8.67% Projected Breast Pumps Market Size by 2027 USD 1.77 Billion Key Breast Pumps Companies Magento, Inc. (Ameda), Babybelle Asia Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Medela AG, Ardo medical AG, Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd, Freemie, Pigeon Corporation, Aeroflow Inc, Advin Health Care, Hygeia Health, BabyBuddha Products, LLC, Motif Medical LLC, Willow Innovations Inc, AceWin Co., Ltd, Evenflo Feeding Inc, among others

Breast Pumps Market Assessment

Breast Pumps Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Technology Type: Manual, Electric and Battery Market Segmentation By Sales Channel: Online and Offline Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Breast Pumps Market 7 Breast Pumps Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Breast Pumps Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

