embecta to Participate at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (embecta) (Nasdaq: EMBC) today announced that management will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. PT / 12:45 p.m. ET.



Audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under the “News & Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at investors.embecta.com.

About embecta

embecta, formerly part of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com.

CONTACTS



Investors:

Pravesh Khandelwal

VP, Head of Investor Relations

551-264-6547

Contact IR

Media:

Christian Glazar

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

908-821-6922

Contact Media Relations