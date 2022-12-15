Kalmar has signed a significant service contract with a Swedish steel producer

English Finnish

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a comprehensive five-year service agreement with a Swedish steel producer including the provision of equipment, parts and service personnel. The order, which is valued at EUR 25 million, was booked in Cargotec's 2022 Q4 order intake. The service agreement will come into effect from the beginning of January 2023.

Under the agreement, Kalmar will optimise uptime and productivity for the equipment involved in the customer's internal logistics operations, covering everything from goods reception and handling to readying finished products for distribution. The customer operates approximately 40 equipment units, both Kalmar and third-party brands, including forklift trucks and reachstackers.

The agreement is an expansion of an existing collaboration between Kalmar and the customer.

Martin Hall, Country Director, Kalmar Sweden: “We are proud to continue our long-standing collaboration with this important customer in the Swedish market. This order demonstrates our ability to provide tailored, comprehensive service agreements focused on core customer KPIs and supported by digital solutions. Through this full-service agreement we will support the customer to focus fully on their business while we secure maximum efficiency and uptime for their internal logistics processes. The agreement will also support the customer’s transition towards more sustainable operations.”



