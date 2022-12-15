Attractive Opportunities for Players In Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Chicago, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market by Component (Cockpit Controls, Flight Control Computer, Actuators, Sensors), Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business & General Aviation),Fit,Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", The necessity for lightweight flight control systems to fulfill the demand for modern aircraft and increased air traffic footprint is expected to influence the demand for commercial aircraft globally. However, delays in aircraft orders are anticipated to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 14.5 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2027 USD 21.5 Billion Growth Rate 8.2% Market Size Availability for Years 2018–2027 Base Year 2021 Geographic Regions Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW Segments Covered By Component, By Fit, By Technology, By Platform, By Aircraft Type, By Region Companies Covered Honeywell International Inc. (US),

Moog Inc. (US),

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US),

Safran SA (France),

Thales (France),

Parker Hannifin Corporation (US),

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US),

BAE Systems PLC (UK), among others

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market Industry"

238 – Tables

59 – Figures

249 – Pages

Market Key Players

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc (US) is a global provider of manufacturing and technological services. The company provides products and services in the following areas: aerospace; turbochargers; energy-efficient goods and services for buildings, businesses, and transportation; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for petrochemicals and refining; and productivity, sensing, safety, and security products and services for structures, homes, and industries. Most of its production, sales, services and R&D operations are based in the US, Europe, Canada, Asia, and Latin America.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US) is among the leading aerospace, intelligence services, and defense companies in the world in terms of revenue and market capitalization. It conducts R&D and manufactures high-tech products like drones, satellites, guided missiles, air defense systems, aircraft engines, aircraft actuators, and aerostructure. It has four subsidiaries: Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Pratt & Whitney, and Collins Aerospace. The company provides aircraft actuator products through Collins Aerospace.

Thales

Thales (France) is another major player in the aircraft component market. It has a strong product portfolio to cater to the defense sector. The company is majorly focusing on R&D to develop new products and to have a competitive advantage over its competitors. The company is also focusing on securing contracts to enhance its customer base and market share across the globe. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Transport, Defense & Security, and Digital Identity & Security. The Aerospace segment develops onboard systems, solutions, and services for commercial airlines and air defense customers.

Safran SA

Safran SA (France), a French multinational organization, deals with the manufacturing and selling of aerospace & defense equipment and technologies. It has the following four business segments: Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment & Defense, and Aircraft Interiors. The Aircraft Equipment & Defense section includes the systems and equipment for civil and military aircraft, as well as helicopters. It also includes avionics, security systems, onboard computers, fuel systems, nacelles and reversers, and landing gear and brakes. The companys headquarters are in Paris, France, and it was established on August 16, 1924. Safran has operations in 27 countries across the globe.

Recent Developments

In January 2020, Honeywell International Inc. announced the development of its new line of electromechanical actuators specifically designed for urban air mobility (UAM).

In June 2019, Honeywell International Inc. launched a new compact fly-by-wire system, the next step toward autonomous and specifically designed for urban air mobility.

What are your views on the growth prospect of the aircraft flight control systems market?

The aircraft flight control systems market is driven by the ongoing fleet modernization programs of end users and the increasing order book and deliveries for new-generation aircraft. The advent of electric aircraft and the concept of urban air mobility (UAM) is likely to bring a paradigm shift in the market.

Related Reports:

