AMMO, Inc. Announces Jared Smith as its New Chief Operating Officer/President

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, today announced Jared Smith’s hiring as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer & President, effective January 3, 2023.



Jared brings a wealth of managerial and C-Suite experience to AMMO, most recently as General Manager with Fiocchi of America, a global manufacturer of premium ammunition for competition, hunting and defense applications. During his time with Fiocchi, Jared was engaged initially as the Director of Procurement and Supply Chain, and subsequently the Vice President-International Strategy and Development, with the past 5yrs spent as the General Manager. As Fiocchi’s GM, Jared maintained full P&L ownership and managed separate manufacturing operations (340+ employees), while overseeing 3 acquisitions, and leading Fiocchi’s revenue growth in three short years from $95 million to in excess of $200 million.

“We have been diligently searching over the better part of the past 12 months for a best-in-class management colleague with a breadth of knowledge and experience in manufacturing and operations within our space,” noted Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO & Chairman. “Jared quickly rose to the top of our target list, and we have been in discussions with him since last Summer, but understood he had important unfinished business to attend to with our friends at Fiocchi. With the successful closing of the Fiocchi sale, the time was right for both Jared and AMMO to see this union take place. We couldn’t be more excited about adding Jared’s intellect, drive and experience to the senior management team. We look forward to working hand-in-glove with Jared to strategically and markedly grow the ammunition business, while exposing Jared to the vast opportunities set before us with our GunBroker.com Marketplace,” concluded Mr. Wagenhals.

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and specialty rounds for military use via government programs. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com .

About GunBroker.com

GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com .

