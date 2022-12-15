Alation Named Innovation Leader in GigaOm Radar Report for Data Catalogs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , has been recognized as an Innovation Leader in the GigaOm Radar for Data Catalogs report . Alation is positioned as a “Fast Mover” in the Innovator and Platform-Play hemispheres, highlighting the company’s aggressive approach to technical innovation and commitment to creating the most comprehensive and connected platform. As a two-time leader in the report, Alation received exceptional scores in key criteria, including Social Collaboration, Sensitive Data Detection and Management, and Data Quality Detection & Remediation.

“As a pioneer in the modern data catalog arena, Alation continues to challenge the status quo and drive innovation within the space,” said Andrew Brust, Category Lead for Data and Analytics at GigaOm. “Alation Data Catalog is dominant in the data ecosystem and found to be essential by many enterprises accelerating data-driven decision-making and driving ROI from data. The company has invested significantly in refining and innovating as the modern data stack has grown in complexity, further demonstrated by extending connectivity to new, cutting-edge tools and platforms.”

Alation also received the maximum scores in four out of five evaluation metrics, including Flexibility/User Appropriateness, Degree of Automation, Compliance Orientation, and Documentability. According to the report, Alation Data Catalog’s collaborative environment is among the company’s most notable strengths, including the platform’s rating systems, searchable comments and articles, and AI enhancements for improving business glossaries and tags. Additionally, Alation continues to expand its data intelligence platform, investing in its data governance capabilities.

“We appreciate being cited as a leader by GigaOm, as we have been in almost every other survey of the market,” said Satyen Sangani , CEO and co-founder, Alation. “Our position as the first and best catalog in the space was earned from our consistent ability to help organizations build a data-driven culture that empowers all data users. By serving everyone from the data engineer to the casual data user, Alation Data Catalog improves every facet of data management, from data stewardship to governance. We’re proud to be the trusted data intelligence platform for more than 450 organizations worldwide, including Cisco , General Mills , Salesforce , and The Very Group .”

This GigaOm Radar evaluates vendor solutions and provides a forward-looking perspective based on technical capabilities and feature sets. This year’s report highlights notable data catalog pure-play vendors focused exclusively on data management, or data cataloging specifically, and equips IT decision-makers with the information needed to select the best fit for their business and use case requirements.

Learn More:

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Alation’s initial offering dominates the data catalog market. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. Nearly 450 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision-making, and realize business outcomes with Alation, including AbbVie, Allianz Global Investors, American Family Insurance, Autozone, Cisco, Draft Kings, Exelon, Fifth Third Bank, Finnair, General Mills, Munich Re, NASDAQ, Parexel, Pfizer, Salesforce, Virgin Australia, and Vistaprint. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list three times, is a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women, and recognized as a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech. The company is backed by leading venture capitalists, including Blackstone, Costanoa, Databricks Ventures, Data Collective, Dell Technologies Capital, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Icon, ISAI Cap, Riverwood Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sanabil Investments, Sapphire, Snowflake Ventures, Thoma Bravo, and Union Grove. For more information, visit www.alation.com .