Minutes of the annual general meeting on 15 December 2022

At today’s annual general meeting, the following resolutions were approved in accordance with the agenda.

The general meeting took note of the Board of Director’s report and approved the company’s audited annual report for the financial year 2021/22.

The general meeting approved the remuneration report for 2021/22.

Furthermore, the general meeting resolved to pay a dividend of DKK 10,75 per DKK 20 share.

The general meeting approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year.



The board members Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen, Hans O. Damgaard and Søren B. Lauritsen were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Søren Mygind Eskildsen and Randi Toftlund Pedersen were both elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

The accounting firm KPMG Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditors of the company.

A proposal from the Board of Directors regarding amendments to the remuneration policy was approved.

