The independent member of the Board of Telia Lietuva, Dovilė Grigienė, has resigned

On 15 December 2022, Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter – ‘Telia Lietuva‘ or ‚the Company‘) received a resignation letter from an independent member of the Company’s Board Dovilė Grigienė.



On 27 April 2021, Dovilė Grigienė was elected to the Board of Telia Lietuva for the two-years’ term. As independent member of the Board she was nominated by the largest shareholder of the Company, Telia Company AB, holding 88.15 per cent of the Company’s shares and votes.



Dovilė Grigienė was also an independent member of the Company’s Audit Committee.



The Company’s by-laws provide that the Board of Telia Lietuva consist of 6 members elected for the two-years’ term. Following the resignations of Douglas Lubbe, who left Telia Company Group in October to pursue his career in the United Kingdom, and Dovilė Grigienė, there are 4 members of the Board, one whereof is an independent member of the Board. The current term of the Company’s Board terminates on 27 April 2023.





