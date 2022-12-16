KCSA Mental Health Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications (“KCSA”), today announced the presentations from its KCSA Mental Health Virtual Investor Conference held on December 15th are now available for online viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through December 20th.

December 15th  

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AM Orexo ABOTCQX: ORXOY | Nasdaq STO: ORX
10:00 AMReunion Neuroscience Inc.Nasdaq: REUN
10:30 AM nDatalyze Corp.OTCQB: NDATF | CSE: NDAT
11:00 AMField Trip Health & Wellness LtdPink: FTHWF | TSX-V: FTHW
11:30 AM PsychoGenicsPrivate Company
12:00 PMFilament Health CorpOTCQB: FLHLF | NEO: FH | FSE: 7QS
12:30 PMNuminus WellnessOTCQX: NUMIF | TSX: NUMI
1:00 PMVistaGen Therapeutics, IncNasdaq: VTGN
1:30 PMPharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc.CSE: MDMA
2:00 PMTryp Therapeutics Inc.OTCQB: TRYPF | CSE: TRYP

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

