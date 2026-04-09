Oil & Gas Companies to Present at Virtual Investor Conference on April 16th

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference to be held April 16th, 2026.

The event will feature presentations from senior executives of companies operating across the oil and gas sector, offering insights into corporate strategy, operational updates, and growth initiatives. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with management teams through live Q&A sessions.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend live presentations or schedule one-on-one meetings with company management.

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

"We are pleased to host the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference and provide a platform for companies operating across the energy sector to communicate their strategies and engage directly with investors," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "This conference brings together a diverse roster of international and North American producers, reflecting the range of opportunity available to investors through our markets.”

April 16th



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

Greg Young

Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

T (212) 652-5958 M (917) 847-6541

greg@otcmarkets.com