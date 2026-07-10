Global Technology Virtual Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the July 9th Global Technology Conference are available for on-demand viewing.
REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through July 14th. Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.
The presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Presenting Companies:
|Company
|Tickers
|Dotz Nano Ltd.
|(OTCQB: DTZNY | ASX: DTZ)
|Zapata Quantum Inc
|(OTCQB: ZPTA)
|Bango plc
|(OTCQX: BGOPF | LSE: BGO)
|TelyRx Holdings Inc.
|(OTCQX: TELYF | TSX: TELY)
|First Phosphate Corp.
|(OTCQX: FPHOY, FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)
|Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.
|(OTCQB: CCDSF | TSXV: CCDS)
|ZenaTech Inc.
|(Nasdaq: ZENA)
|Perpetuals.com
|(Nasdaq: PDC)
|Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.
|(OTCQB: MKTSF | TSXV: MKT)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com