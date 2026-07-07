TelyRx to Present at the Global Technology Virtual Investor Conference July 9th

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot on the heels of its one million prescriptions filled milestone, TelyRx Holdings Inc. (TSX: TELY) (OTCQX: TELYF), a technology-enabled healthcare and online pharmacy platform focused on expanding access to FDA-approved medications across the United States, announced today that Vanessa Slowey, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Cascio, Chief Financial Officer, will present live at the Global Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 9th, 2026.

DATE: July 9th

TIME: 11.30am – 12.00pm ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 10th from 1.00pm – 3.00pm ET and July 13th from 1.00pm to 3pm ET. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

1 million prescriptions filled since inception

35% sequential revenue growth over the prior quarter

Listed on TSX (April 2026) and OTCQX (May 2026)





About TelyRx

TelyRx is a technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company operating a digital pharmacy platform connecting patients with independent, state-licensed providers to access over 450 everyday medications across 48 U.S. states and territories. The company fulfills prescriptions through its licensed retail pharmacies and offers fast, convenient delivery of medications directly to patients’ doors.

For additional information, visit www.telyrx.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

TelyRx

Antonia Graham

antonia.graham@telyrx.com

(800) 878-1660

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com