Global Technology Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Global Technology Conference taking place July 9th, 2026.

REGISTER HERE

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend live presentations or schedule one-on-one meetings with company management.

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

"We’re pleased to bring together another compelling group of innovators for our upcoming Global Technology Virtual Investor Conference," said Greg Young, Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Spanning quantum computing, advanced materials, fintech, digital infrastructure, and next-generation healthcare, this lineup highlights the technologies and platforms driving tomorrow’s economy. Our conference platform enables these companies to engage directly with investors and share the strategies, insights, and milestones shaping their growth."

July 9th



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com