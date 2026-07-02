Prospect Markets to Present at the Global Technology Virtual Investor Conference July 9th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT | OTCQB: MKTSF | FSE: DEP) ("Prospect Markets" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Johnny Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Global Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com , on July 9th, 2026.

DATE: July 9th

TIME: 2:00 - 2:30pm ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 9th – 14th. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Mr. Chen will showcase the latest platform demo and provide a detailed update on Prospect's strategy for entering the United States, the world's largest prediction market opportunity.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Prospect Markets

Prospect Markets is the prediction market platform built natively for sports. From the world's largest leagues to niche competitions, Prospect turns every sports moment into a tradable market. Fans trade peer-to-peer on outcomes using real-time data from our second-screen experience which transforms passive viewership into active market participation.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.

Johnny Chen

Chief Executive Officer

Web: www.prospectmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com