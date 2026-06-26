Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the June 24th & 25th Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum are now available for on-demand viewing.
REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through June 19th. Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.
The presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Presenting Companies
|Company
|Ticker(s)
|MetaVia Inc.
|(NASDAQ: MTVA)
|Nasus Pharma Ltd.
|(NYSE American: NSRX)
|CytoSorbents Corporation
|(NASDAQ: CTSO)
|PetVivo Holdings Inc.
|(OTCQX: PETV)
|Jaguar Health, Inc.
|(NASDAQ: JAGX)
|Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
|(OTCQB: RVPH)
|Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
|(OTCID: ZIVO)
|4DMedical Limited
|(Pink: FDMDF | ASX: 4DX)
|Abingdon Health plc
|(OTCQB: ABDXF | LSE: ABDX)
|Innovotech, Inc.
|(OTCQB: IOTCF | TSXV: IOT)
|Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.
|(NASDAQ: LABT)
|Kelyniam Global, Inc.
|(OTCID: KLYG)
|IMUNON, Inc.
|(NASDAQ: IMNN)
|Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.
|(OTCID: MUSLF | CSE: MUSL)
|Envoy Medical Inc.
|(NASDAQ: COCH)
|Coiled Therapeutics plc
|(OTCQB: COTXF | AIM: COIL)
|Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc.
|(NASDAQ: ASBP)
|Rocket Doctor AI Inc.
|(OTCQB: AIRDF | CSE: AIDR)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|(NASDAQ: PHIO)
|aTyr Pharma, Inc.
|(NASDAQ: ATYR)
|NuFarm Ltd.
|(Pink: NUFMF | ASX: NUF)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com