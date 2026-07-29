Bold Ventures Inc. to Present at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference on August 6th

TORONTO, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bold Ventures Inc., (TSX-V: BOL | OTCQB: BVLDF), based in Toronto, Ontario focused on Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada, today announced that Bruce MachLachlan, will present live at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 6th, 2026.

DATE: August 6th

TIME: 11am

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 6. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Recent Traxxin assays

Recent Rare Earth assays frum Burchell.

Completed an Induced Polarization (IP) survey at Jutel in Quebec.

Ring Of Fire, First Nations and road developments

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Bold Ventures Inc.

Name: Bruce MachLachlan

Title: President & COO

Phone: 1-705-266-0847

Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com