OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the presentations from the August 5th & 6th OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference are available for on-demand viewing.
The two-day event featured live presentations from executives representing innovative OTCQB-listed companies across the mining, technology, healthcare, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.
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Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through September 1st. Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings: here
The presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Participating Companies
|Company
|Tickers
|Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.
|(OTCQB: NPMMF | TSXV: NTH)
|Pecoy Copper Corp.
|(OTCQB: PCUUF | TSXV: PCU)
|Tocvan Ventures Corp.
|(OTCQB: TCVNF | CSE: TOC)
|Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.
|(OTCQB: LBSR)
|Sparc Technologies Limited
|(OTCQB: SPTCF | ASX: SPN)
|MDJM Ltd.
|(OTCQB: UOKAF)
|Connecting Excellence Group Plc
|(OTCQB: XCELF | AQSE: XCE)
|HyTerra Ltd.
|(OTCQB: HYTLF | ASX: HYT)
|Bold Ventures, Inc.
|(OTCQB: BVLDF | TSXV: BOL)
|Green Bridge Metals Corporation
|(OTCQB: GBMCF | CSE: GRBM)
|Thunder Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: TGOLF | TSXV: TGOL)
|SalesCloser Technologies Ltd.
|(OTCQB: SCTLF | TSXV: SCAI)
|Star Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: SRGZ)
|Valor Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: VLGDF | TSX: VGC)
|Copper Giant Resources Corp.
|(OTCQB: LBCMF | TSXV: CGNT)
|Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.
|(OTCQB: OTLC)
|LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc.
|(OTCQB: VLTLF | TSXV: LIB)
|Avanti Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: AVTGF | CSE: AGC)
|Cematrix Corp.
|(OTCQB: CTXXF | TSX: CEMX)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com