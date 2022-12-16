At CAGR of 20.1%: Wi-Fi as a Service Market Size Projected to Reach worth $10.1 billion by 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Wi-Fi as a Service Market is expected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2026 from USD 4.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.1 % during the forecast period, according to report by MarketsandMarkets. The increasing adoption of BYOD and CYOD trend among organizations is expected to drive the worldwide Wi-Fi as a Service market.

Report Attributes Details Market size available for years 2017-2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021-2026 Market Size Value in 2021 USD 4.0 billion Revenue Forecast in 2026 USD 10.1 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 20.1% from 2021 to 2026 Segmentation Solutions, Services, Location Type, Organization Size, Vertical, Regions Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latin America Companies covered Cisco (US), Huawei (China), CommScope (US), Aruba (US), Extreme Networks (US), Singtel (Singapore), Rogers Communications (Toronto), ADTRAN (US), Tata Communications (India), Axians (France), Fortinet (US), Juniper Networks (US), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Telstra (NSW), Viasat (US), iPass (US), Arista (US), Ubiquiti (US), 4ipnet (Taiwan), Allied Telesis (Japan), LANCOM Systems (Germany), D-Link (Taiwan), Ruijie Networks (China), Datto (US), Superloop (Australia), Cambium Networks (US), Redway Networks (Buckinghamshire), Cucumber Tony (UK), Tanaza (Milano), and Edgecore (Taiwan)

This research report categorizes the Wi-Fi as a Service Market to forecast revenue and analyze trends by Solutions, Services, Location Type, Organization Size, Vertical, Regions:

Small and Medium Enterprises are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

By Organization size, Small and Medium Enterprises are expected to hold the largest market size. Demand for WaaS from Small and Medium enterprises operating in retail, education, travel, and hospitality, and healthcare and life sciences verticals is increasing globally.



Service Providers segment expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By End Users, Service Providers segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Service providers follow multiple business models, partner with Wi-Fi infrastructure providers, and buy components from Wi-Fi infrastructure vendors to deliver WaaS to enterprises. A partnership is the most prevalent business model in the WaaS market. Telecos and ISPs have adopted various Wi-Fi services. Enterprises and service providers in India widely adopt Ruckus.

Asia Pacific to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Wi-Fi as a Service market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the increased demand for this service from countries such as China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and India. These countries are using wireless internet to cater to the unparalleled requirements of Wi-Fi connectivity in large and small and medium enterprises. India and China’s populous countries are now gradually considering WaaS to advance and streamline their business processes.

The key and emerging market players in the Wi-Fi as a Service Market includes Cisco(US), Huawei Technologies Co. (China), CommScope Inc. (US), Aruba – a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Extreme Networks (US), Singtel (Singapore), Rogers Communication (Canada), ADTRAN (US), Tata Communications (India), Axians (France), Fortinet (US), Juniper Networks (US), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Telstra (Australia), Viasat (US), iPass (US), Arista (US), Ubiquiti (US), 4ipnet (Taiwan), Allied Telesis (Japan), LANCOM Systems (Germany), D-Link (Taiwan), Ruijie Networks (China), Datto (US), Superloop (Australia), Cambium Networks (US), Redway Networks (Buckinghamshire), Cucumber Tony (UK), Tanaza (Milano), and Edgecore (Taiwan). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the Wi-Fi as a Service market.

