Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

| Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Copenhagen K, DENMARK

16 December 2022

Notification no. 5/2022

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Attachments


Appendix - Bente Bang - buy Appendix - Christian Bornfeld - buy Appendix - Raija-Leena Hankonen-Nybom - buy

