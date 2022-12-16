Antibiotics Market Size to Worth Around USD 59.21 BN by 2030

Ottawa, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antibiotics market size was valued at USD 43.26 billion in 2022. The North America antibiotics market size was accounted at USD 18.19 billion in 2021.



With the rapidly increasing demand for faster and better treatments the demand for antibiotics and the market is increasing gradually. A huge number of people belong to the geriatric population all over the world which proves to be a potential market for the antibiotics. This has attributed to a huge number of people suffering with chronic elements and infectious diseases which require advanced antibiotics as a line of treatment. With the rapid research and development carried out by the key market players in order to capture the health care sector, new and advanced antibiotics have been introduced into the market in order to attract the potential customers. The increasing competition among the key market players in order to increase the sales and demand has proved to be a challenge for the market.

Key Insights:

By drug class, penicillin segment has held revenue share of around 26% in 2021.

By action mechanism, cell wall synthesis inhibitors segment has captured revenue share of 52% in 2021.

Asia Pacific region has accounted highest revenue share of around 45.6% in 2021.

North America and Europe region has accounted revenue share of 47% in 2021.

Regional Snapshots

The region of North America has dominated the market as a result of the presence of the key market players. A huge number of people belonging to the elderly age group who reside in this region suffer with a number of chronic elements and diseases. This proves to be a potential market for the antibiotics in this sector. With the rapid advancement observed in every field in this region, the lifestyle of the people has been hampered to a great extent which leads to a number of chronic diseases.

The European market has proved to be the next biggest sector for the antibiotics market as a result of the huge number of patients residing in this region suffering with infectious diseases. The advanced health care facilities which are provided to the people by the government has boosted the market for the antibiotics.

The Asia Pacific region has also shown a considerable rise in the consumption of antibiotics as a result of its rapid development. The consumption of antibiotics is going to considerably rise in the countries like India and China.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 43.26 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 59.21 Billion CAGR 8.9% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032 Key Players Abbott Laboratories (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Sanofi (France), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan) and Others

Market dynamics

Drivers

The rapid research and development which is carried out by the key market players in order to introduce the advanced drugs into the market and capture the potential customers has proved to be a major driving force for the growth of the antibiotics market. The increased drug resistance which is observed among the people as a result of the modern lifestyle followed by them, the demand for advanced antibiotics has increased over the period of time. Additionally, antibiotics have been made safer and more suitable for the people belonging to the younger age groups that include children and infants which have a faster and better effect on them. There's multiple reasons prove to be the driving factors for the growth of the antibiotics market during the forecast period.

Restraints

With the increasing awareness regarding health care the use of antibiotics has declined among the people. As a result of the increasing demand for natural medicines and alternative line of treatments which had been adopted by the people in order to lead a healthy lifestyle without the use of chemically formulated medicines, antibiotic markets have suffered a tremendous decline or would that period of time which has proved to be a restraining factor for the market. With the rapid research and development carried out by the key market players the cost of the antibiotics has also increased tremendously which proves to be an obstacle for the growth of the market. The high cost of treatment which is imposed by the hospital sector on the patient proves to be restraining factor for the consumption of antibiotics by the patient. The accessory medicines which have to be consumed along with the antibiotics in order to avoid the side effects imposes an additional expense on the common people which hampers the growth of the market. These multiple reasons prove to be the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Opportunities

The rapid advancements which have been made rather key market players regarding the chemical composition of the antibiotics has helped to reduce the number of side effects that are seen and the people which makes it a primary choice of treatment in the geriatric population which is more prone to infectious diseases. The outbreak of the pandemic proved to be a great opportunity for the market as a result of the rapid spread of infectious diseases among the people globally. The advanced medicines which have been launched during the course of the pandemic proved to be a major opportunity for the growth of the market. The rapid effect which is shown by the antibiotics on the children in order to curtail the spread of infection has proved to be a great opportunity for the market. The role of antibiotics in controlling the COVID pandemic has been considered of great importance. These multiple regions have proved to be the opportunities for the market.

Challenges

The high cost associated with the use of advanced antibiotics has proved to be a major challenge for the market. The various number of drugs which have to be consumed along with the antibiotics in order to avoid its side effects proves to be an additional cost which has to be paid by the consumer. The increased use of antacids along with antibiotics has hampered the other body systems of the people. These reasons have proved to be the challenges for the antibiotic market.

Report highlights

On the basis of distribution channel , the hospital sector has dominated the segment.

, the hospital sector has dominated the segment. On the basis of drug class , the penicillin type of drugs has dominated the segment as a result of its extensive use in the market.

, the penicillin type of drugs has dominated the segment as a result of its extensive use in the market. On the basis of route of administration , the parenteral route has been seen to capture the largest share in the market as a result of its actions we use in the hospital sector.

, the parenteral route has been seen to capture the largest share in the market as a result of its actions we use in the hospital sector. On the basis of geography, the North American region has dominated the segment as a result of the huge number of patients available in the market, which require greater supply of antibiotics.

Recent Developments

In July 2019, Pfizer and Mylan collaborated to form a new company under the name of Viatris with a view to expand its market.





Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Fluoroquinolone

Macrolide

Carbapenem

Aminoglycoside

Sulfonamide

7-ACA

Others





By Application

Skin infections

Urinary tract infection

Ear infection

Septicemia

Respiratory infections

Gastrointestinal infections

By Action Mechanism

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

Others

By Drug Origin

Natural

Synthetic

By Spectrum Of Activity

Broad-spectrum Antibiotic

Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Hospitals

Clinics

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





