Make An Impact Foundation Opens New Playground in Toulminville Area of Mobile, Alabama

MOBILE, Ala., Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make An Impact Foundation, the non-profit dedicated to promoting the education and well-being of underserved children nationwide, today announced the opening of a new playground at 551 Summerville Street in Mobile, Alabama. The goal is to provide kids in the area with a safe space to play, exercise and meet other local children.



The new playground, adjacent to the Dearborn YMCA, features play equipment from Miracle Recreation, a pioneer in manufacturing thrilling playgrounds for nearly a century. The new play structure will include four slides, multiple climbers, and two roofs for added shade. It will also include a pilot panel with window and bumper ladder.

“Making an impact in children’s lives is a priority for our Foundation,” explained Dale Gillmore, Founder and Board Chairman of Make An Impact Foundation. “We love the Mobile community and are excited to return in 2022 as we continue to expand our national #MAIFKidsPlay project across the United States and completing our 21st playground since the program’s inception. It’s not lost on us how fortunate we are to partner with these amazing businesses, FOX10 and Miracle Recreation to make an impact in Mobile.”

Make An Impact Foundation partners with organizations to create places where all kids have equal opportunity and ability to play freely without barriers. To make this exciting new play space a reality, Make an Impact Foundation worked with FOX10 and the United Way of Southwest Alabama to bring together community partners committed to serving the families of Mobile. This new playground is made possible through amazing local businesses and partners including, EcoSouth Services, Palmer’s Toyota Superstore, Palmer’s Airport Hyundai, the Barkin Family, and the City of Mobile.

A public grand opening celebration is scheduled for 3-5pm today. A DJ will spin some family-friendly tunes to further add to the excitement of this new playground opening and local children will take part in the festivities.

About Make An Impact Foundation:

The mission of Make An Impact Foundation (MAIF), a 501(c)(3), is to promote the education and well-being of children. MAIF identifies children in severe need (homeless, poverty, etc.) as well as those with learning needs, emotional needs, disabilities, or disease and creates opportunities to produce a change in their lives. Our vision at MAIF is to meet the needs of children by identifying worthwhile projects, empowering project champions, and finding donor partners to help meet each need. For more information about MAIF visit our website, www.MakeAnImpactNow.org.

About Miracle® Recreation

Founded nearly a century ago, Miracle Recreation inspires communities to develop kids with the character to lead tomorrow through its high-quality playgrounds. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Miracle Recreation, pioneers the world of thrilling commercial outdoor play equipment with the belief that a lifetime of self-discovery, independence, and leadership begins on a playground. That’s where children take perceived risks, which challenge and transform them, opening their minds to new perspectives. To learn more, visit Miracle-Recreation.com.

About FOX10 Playground Project:

Playgrounds are more than a place to play. They help build a child’s self-esteem, teach them how to work with others, enhance their critical thinking skills and help their bodies stay healthy. Playgrounds are a great place for families and neighbors to create memories together. Let’s put our commitment to the community to work and build a playground together! FOX10 is teaming up with Miracle, United Way of Southwest Alabama, and Make An Impact to build a brand new playground for Mobile area families. You can follow the FOX10 Playground Project to completion on-air, online and on social media.

About United Way of Southwest Alabama

The United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) serves Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington Counties. Created in 1926 as a Community Chest, UWSWA’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the community. The vision of UWSWA is to strengthen communities by focusing on uniting and mobilizing resources in support of the building blocks for a better life: Education, Financial Stability, Health, and Essentials. UWSWA has raised and invested more than $240 million into our community to help strengthen the capacity of positive community progress. Many of these issues that affect our community are addressed by the funded programs and initiatives that help thousands of local people each year.

The Clarke County Outreach Center in Grove Hill was made possible through an Alabama Power Foundation Elevate Grant. The center is a central hub for UWSWA partner agencies serving Clarke County and surrounding areas to meet and provide their full spectrum of services to residents of the county and is not limited to programs funded by UWSWA. Having a physical presence in Clarke County helps mitigate transportation challenges as well as increase awareness of the programs and services available to residents. For more information, visit www.uwswa.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d385e9d0-8e2d-49e5-8691-90f5ba885aa3