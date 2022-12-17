Inside information, Nexstim Plc: Changes in the management team – Henri Hannula appointed as VP, Sales and Marketing

English Finnish Swedish

Company Announcement, Helsinki, 17 December 2022 at 7.15 PM (EET)

Nexstim Plc: Changes in the management team – Henri Hannula appointed as VP, Sales and Marketing



Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that Steve Beller has decided to leave his position as the Vice President and General Manager, North America, effective immediately.



Nexstim's Board of Directors has appointed Henri Hannula (born 1974) as Vice President, Sales and Marketing responsible for these functions globally. He has held key leadership positions since joining Nexstim in 2001, most recently as responsible for EU & ROW sales and marketing.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim Plc will continue in his role as President, Nexstim, Inc.

“I want to thank Steve for his significant contribution to the company. During his 5 years at Nexstim, Steve helped launch and grow our US Therapy Business alongside with our Diagnostics Business. I wish him all the best in his new challenges”, says Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim.

