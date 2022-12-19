SkiStar Interim Report September 2022-November 2022

Swedish English

CONTINUED SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN MOUNTAIN HOLIDAYS AND A HIGH RATE OF INVESTMENT AT SKISTAR

First Quarter

Net sales for the first quarter were SEK 177 (155) million, an increase of SEK 22 million (14 percent) compared with the same period of the previous year.

Profit after tax for the first quarter was SEK -390 (-315) million, a decline of SEK 75 million (24 percent) compared with the same period of the previous year.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -4.98 (-3.97).

Significant events during and after the period

Vemdalen opened early for the season on 26 November, ahead of the rest of SkiStar’s other Swedish and Norwegian mountain destinations that were all open with good conditions for alpine skiing on 8 December.

At the AGM in Sälen on 10 December, the decision was taken to pay a dividend of SEK 3.00 per share, which is double last year’s dividend.

Comments from the CEO Stefan Sjöstrand:

The level of bookings is in line with the most recent comparable winter season before the pandemic, thus indicating that the trend to holiday in the Scandinavian mountains remains strong this winter, and that many appreciate and are prioritising alpine skiing and time with family and friends.

Conference call and web presentation

In connection with the report SkiStar will organize a conference call with web presentation. CEO Stefan Sjöstrand and CFO Anders Örnulf will present and comment on the report.

Monday 19 December 2022 at 10.00 a.m. CET. Dial-in number(s):

SE: +46850558357,

NO: +4723963688,

UK: +443333009034,

US: +16467224904.

Web cast: https://financialhearings.com/event/44264. The presentation and a recorded version of the web presentation will be available on the same webpage after the presentation.

This information is information that SkiStar AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 19 December 2022, 07.15 a.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

Anders Örnulf, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate.

