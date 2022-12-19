19 December 2022

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Record Date for Special and Final Dividends

Further to the announcement of the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2022, the record date for the special dividend of 2.00p and, subject to approval at the AGM, the 2.00p final dividend per ordinary share will be 6 January 2023, the corresponding ex-dividend date will be 5 January 2023 and the payment date will be 10 February 2023.

The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“DRIS”) is 27 January 2023 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Uloma Adighibe HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 20 3893 1005

+44 20 3832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31