19 December 2022

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes

WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short

WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged

(the “Affected Securities”)

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 9 August 2022 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.

Further to the announcement made by the Issuer on 2 December 2022 relating to its determination to effect consolidations (the “Consolidations”) of the Affected Securities, the Issuer hereby further confirms that the Consolidations have now taken place.

The Consolidations applied to all registered holders of the Affected Securities on the relevant shareholder register after the close of business on Friday 16 December 2022.

The applicable ratio outlined in the below table was applied to the relevant class of Affected Securities:

ETP Security ISIN Ratio (in words) Ratio (in numbers) WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short IE00B8K7KM88 One Hundred and Thirty 130 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short IE00B76BRD76 Seventeen Thousand 17000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B7XD2195 Forty 40

Taking WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short as an example, the Consolidation for this Affected Security resulted in every 130 securities being consolidated into one security.

Please note that the price and principal amount of the Affected Securities have been impacted proportionately by the same ratio. The value of an investor’s holding was not affected by the Consolidations, other than in respect of the redemption of any resulting fractions.

Trading in the consolidated securities began at the open of trading today, 19 December 2022. Please note that there could be delays in your broker, custodian or intermediary reflecting the Consolidations in their books and records. Please discuss this with them if you have any concerns.

The Consolidations have been implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of each class of Affected Securities dated 12 December 2022 made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer.

Further information

This announcement contains information only and does not require any action to be taken.

For further information, please refer to the Consolidations FAQ on our website at www.wisdomtree.eu/about-wisdomtree/important-noticesor contact Europesupport@wisdomtree.com or contact your broker, custodian or other intermediary.