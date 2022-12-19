Hiab receives large order from Veho Oy Ab in Finland

English Finnish

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 19 DECEMBER 2022 AT 12:00 PM EET

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received a large order from Veho Oy Ab in Finland for 135 MULTILIFT hooklifts and seven HIAB loader cranes with installation, accessories and training. The load handling equipment will be installed on Mercedes-Benz trucks that will be supplied by Veho to the Finnish Defense Forces. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q4 order book and deliveries will start in Q1 2023 and be completed in 2024. The order included an option for Veho to purchase a further 127 hooklifts with installation from Hiab.

“The Finnish Defence Forces have to work under some of the world’s toughest climate conditions, and we are proud to help them with their material transportation needs. We have had a cooperation with them for several years, and they trust Hiab to supply customer-orientated, reliable equipment for their use,” says Mika Liinanotko, Director, Sales and Services, Hiab Finland.

The equipment supplied, MULTILIFT Ultima 21Z hooklifts and HIAB X-HiDuo 188 loader cranes, deliver both fantastic performance and great safety features. The hooklifts and loader cranes are supplied with accessories to increase versatility. Hiab will also be responsible for end-customer training.

Hiab has a long-term cooperation with the Finnish Defence Forces as a supplier of load handling equipment, including several other projects with Veho.

Veho Oy Ab is part of Veho Group, a retailer and distributor of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and Daimler commercial vehicles in Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.





Further information:

Mika Liinanotko, Director, Sales and Services, Hiab Finland, m: +358 400 825477, mika.liinanotko@hiab.com

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 288, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com





About Hiab

Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable load handling solutions. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Hiab's premium equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, JONSERED recycling cranes, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, GALFAB roll-off cable hoists, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL and WALTCO brands. As the industry pioneer, Hiab continues to make load handling smarter, safer and more sustainable to build a better tomorrow. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment