Kering - Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - December 12 to 16, 2022

English French





Paris, December 19, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on April 28, 2022 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from December 12 to 16, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 12/12/2022 FR0000121485 8,472 519.4090 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 12/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,661 519.2393 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 12/12/2022 FR0000121485 804 519.0999 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 12/12/2022 FR0000121485 2,450 518.9560 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 13/12/2022 FR0000121485 8,664 525.1821 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 13/12/2022 FR0000121485 2,628 525.2228 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 13/12/2022 FR0000121485 720 525.3417 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 13/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,375 524.7377 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/12/2022 FR0000121485 7,931 521.8000 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/12/2022 FR0000121485 2,291 521.5733 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,207 522.3513 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,958 522.6966 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/12/2022 FR0000121485 36,036 498.8957 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/12/2022 FR0000121485 19,232 498.6001 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/12/2022 FR0000121485 6,967 498.9531 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/12/2022 FR0000121485 4,693 500.5526 AQEU TOTAL 107,089 507.6313

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/75436e46ea62500c/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-December-12-to-16-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

Attachment