Kering - Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - December 12 to 16, 2022

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - December 12 to 16, 2022

Paris, FRANCE

 

Paris, December 19, 2022,

 

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

 

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on April 28, 2022 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from December 12 to 16, 2022:

 

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased sharesMarket

(MIC code)
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7812/12/2022FR00001214858,472519.4090XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7812/12/2022FR00001214851,661519.2393CEUX
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7812/12/2022FR0000121485804519.0999TQEX
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7812/12/2022FR00001214852,450518.9560AQEU
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7813/12/2022FR00001214858,664525.1821XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7813/12/2022FR00001214852,628525.2228CEUX
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7813/12/2022FR0000121485720525.3417TQEX
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7813/12/2022FR00001214851,375524.7377AQEU
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7814/12/2022FR00001214857,931521.8000XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7814/12/2022FR00001214852,291521.5733CEUX
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7814/12/2022FR00001214851,207522.3513TQEX
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7814/12/2022FR00001214851,958522.6966AQEU
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7815/12/2022FR000012148536,036498.8957XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7815/12/2022FR000012148519,232498.6001CEUX
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7815/12/2022FR00001214856,967498.9531TQEX
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7815/12/2022FR00001214854,693500.5526AQEU
   TOTAL107,089507.6313 

 

 

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/75436e46ea62500c/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-December-12-to-16-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

 

