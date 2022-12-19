Cronos Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Notice of Relinquishment of Warrant by Altria

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”) today announced that on December 16, 2022, Altria Group, Inc. (“Altria”) notified the Company that its wholly owned subsidiary, Altria Summit LLC, relinquished a warrant to subscribe for and purchase up to 84,243,223 common shares of the Company at a per share exercise price of C$19.00 (the “Warrant”) and all rights that it may have held in the Warrant or any common shares underlying the Warrant for no consideration. The voluntary relinquishment of the Warrant does not affect any rights of Altria under the Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and Altria, dated March 8, 2019. Altria continues to beneficially own 156,573,537 common shares of the Company and has four designees on the board of the Company, one of whom is independent.



