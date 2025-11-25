Cronos Launches Premium Lord Jones Live Resin Fusions™ in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced is expanding its portfolio for its Lord Jones® brand with new innovations designed to enhance its lineup of premium cannabis products in the Canadian market.

The new Lord Jones Live Resin Fusions™ pre-rolls combine top-tier craftsmanship with exceptional cannabis genetics, reflecting the brand’s continued dedication to quality and refinement. The Lord Jones Live Resin Fusions™ are carefully curated, pairing single-sourced dried flower with complementary, terpene-rich pure live resin caviar to deliver a delicious, flavor-forward, and differentiated smoking experience. Designed with an optimal ratio of live resin caviar-to-flower, each 0.5g pre-roll ensures a consistently smooth burn and high potency of 42%+ THC. Every pre-roll is fitted with a reusable ceramic tip, which cools the smoke for an even smoother, elevated experience.

The Lord Jones Live Resin Fusions™ are now available in the following new strains:

“Our new pure live resin caviar-infused pre-rolls represent the essence of Lord Jones®, artistry, craftsmanship, and an uncompromising commitment to quality,” Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO of Cronos. “We’re proud to offer consumers a premium new way to enjoy cannabis, blending pure live resin with modern precision to create a truly elevated experience.”

New Lord Jones Live Resin Fusions™ are now available at select retailers across Canada. For more information and to explore the full Lord Jones® collection, visit lordjones.ca.

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology, and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

