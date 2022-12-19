Telia Lietuva reporting dates in 2023

English Lithuanian

We hereby inform that Telia Lietuva AB financial results in 2023 will be released according to the following:



- Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2022 – January 26

- Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year 2022 – April 4

- Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2023 – April 26

- Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2023 – July 20

- Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2023 – October 19.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is planned to be held on 27 April 2023.

88.15 per cent of Telia Lietuva shares are owned by telecommunication company Telia Company AB (Sweden).

Telia Lietuva shares are listed on Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange (ticker – TEL1L). The shares of Telia Company are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchanges.