Kering: Completion of the stock repurchase program

December 19, 2022

COMPLETION OF THE STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

The Stock Repurchase Program announced on August 25, 2021, with the aim of repurchasing up to 2.0% of Kering's share capital over a 24-month period, was completed on December 15, 2022.

Between August 25, 2021 and December 15, 2022, 2.6 million shares were repurchased.

Of these total, 1,050,000 shares have already been cancelled.

It will be proposed at the next meeting of the Board of Directors on February 14, 2023 to cancel 650,000 additional shares, thus bringing the total number of shares cancelled to 1.7 million.

The table below shows a summary of the program's various tranches:

Tranche 1 Tranche 2 Tranche 3 Tranche 4 Repurchase period From August 25 to November 3, 2021 From February 23

to April 6, 2022 From May 18

to July 19, 2022 From October 24

to December 15, 2022 Number of shares repurchased 650,000 shares, representing around 0.5% of the share capital 650,000 shares, representing around 0.5% of the share capital 650,000 shares, representing around 0.5% of the share capital 650,000 shares, representing around 0.5% of the share capital Average price of the repurchased shares €643.70 per share €578.71 per share €485.53 per share €511.71 per share Use of the repurchased shares 325,000 shares were canceled on December 10, 2021, pursuant to a decision by the Board of Directors at its meeting on December 9, 2021 325,000 shares were canceled on December 12, 2022, pursuant to a decision by the Board of Directors at its meeting on April 28, 2022 400,000 shares were canceled on December 12, 2022, pursuant to a decision by the Board of Directors at its meeting on July 27, 2022 It will be proposed at the next meeting of the Board of Directors on February 14, 2023 to cancel 650,000 shares

