Zhittya Genesis Medicine announces: Free Zoom Webinar: Zhittya Parkinson’s Disease Research Study: 6-Month Patient Follow-Up Report

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhittya Genesis Medicine, Inc. (a private company) (“Zhittya”), announced that they will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM Pacific Time / 7:00 PM Eastern, presenting data on the first Parkinson’s Disease patients dosed with FGF-1 in May 2022, who have reached their 6-month follow-up examinations. Dr. Jacobs will be presenting the medical outcomes of the patients, including safety, cognitive, and motor skill changes at the webinar. To register for this webinar and see the visual and analytical improvements in the motor functions of Parkinson’s Disease sufferers, visit zgm.care or https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zcq5Qmq2T6u05juXUahd_A .

Analysis of motor scores indicates that the human test subjects had an 18-82% improvement in their motor skills. Zhittya’s study utilized their human FGF-1 biological drug candidate in conjunction with a proprietary intranasal delivery device to introduce its medicine into the brain. The patients received two escalating doses of intranasally-delivered FGF-1 and were monitored for adverse events. Thus far, no adverse events have been seen in the subjects during the medical research study nor following the conclusion of the dosing regime. Analysis of videos, patient surveys, and observations from the principal investigator show promising signs of motor and cognitive improvement.

Again, Zhittya will be hosting a free Zoom webinar entitled: Zhittya’s Parkinson’s Disease Research Study: 6-Month Patient Follow-Up Report . This webinar will broadcast at 4:00 PM (Pacific time), 7:00 PM (Eastern) on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Viewers will learn about the results of the 6-month examination in the medical research study and will be able to see data first-hand on the safety and efficacy testing collected so far. To register for the webinar, please go to the company’s website: zgm.care or https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zcq5Qmq2T6u05juXUahd_A .

Over the last five years, a new medical hypothesis has been proposed that Parkinson’s disease may be initiated by vascular disruption in the areas of the brain which house dopamine-producing neurons. The theory holds that, over time, micro-vascularization in the brain becomes blocked, narrowed or leaky, leading to blood flow restriction, which prevents the affected neurons from receiving proper nourishment. This disruption of a natural biological process can lead to the classical symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including tremor and gait disturbances. Very promising improvements in motor skill testing have been seen with FGF-1 in both rodent and primate models of Parkinson’s disease. In these models, it was demonstrated that FGF-1 acted as a “disease modifying agent” by regenerating new dopamine-secreting neurons. These neurons becoming dysfunctional in Parkinson’s disease and are widely acknowledged to be the root cause of the disease. Zhittya’s administration believes that this medical research study not only brings Zhittya’s FGF-1 closer to market, but could be considered a disease-modifying-agent in the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease.

About Zhittya Genesis Medicine

Zhittya Genesis Medicine, Inc. is advancing a group of drugs which trigger the human body’s natural regeneration process. Our medicine initiates a biological response in the human body referred to as “therapeutic angiogenesis,” which will only occur in diseased tissues that become ischemic due to a lack of blood flow. In those areas with insufficient blood flow, the drug stimulates the growth of new blood vessels, providing nourishment and removing metabolic waste products, thereby re-establishing normal cellular functions. In addition to the brain disorders described above, the company also has promising evidence that FGF-1 is a potential new treatment for coronary heart disease, peripheral artery disease (PAD) and diabetic foot ulcers. Currently, over 75 human diseases are known to be caused by lack of blood flow to a tissue or organ. The Company’s management has been working to advance its proprietary medicines for over 23 years and has expended in excess of $150 million USD to date in support of these efforts. To learn more, please visit: zgm.care .

