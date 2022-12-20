HAProxy Named a Leader Across Four Categories in G2 Winter 2023 Grid(R) Reports

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies, the company behind the world’s fastest and most widely used software load balancer , today announced it had been named a Leader across four categories and a High Performer across three more in the G2 Winter 2023 Grid Reports. The Leader designation signifies that HAProxy has earned best-in-class ratings by verified customers for both customer satisfaction scores and market presence in the four categories.



“The G2 rankings are driven by customer satisfaction, so they carry significant weight in the technology community,” said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO, HAProxy Technologies. “Our community and enterprise users value HAProxy’s continual innovation and commitment to our customers, leading to the overwhelmingly positive reviews that powered HAProxy into leadership status in G2’s Load Balancer, DDoS Protection, and API Management categories. This result is a wonderful endorsement of HAProxy’s ability to empower the modern enterprise with high performance, availability, and security at any scale in any environment.”

HAProxy a Leader in G2 Reports

G2, a leading aggregator of user reviews and product ratings, named HAProxy a Leader in the following categories:

Momentum Grid® Report for Load Balancing

Grid® Report for Load Balancing

Grid® Report for DDoS Protection

Grid® Report for API Management.

In three additional reports—Mid-Market Grid® Report for Web Applications Firewall (WAF), Enterprise Grid® Report for Load Balancing, and Grid® Report for Web Application Firewall (WAF)—G2 recognized HAProxy as a high performer. In other reports, including the Results Index for DDoS, Best Results, and Best Estimated ROI, HAProxy was singled out as the most likely for users to recommend. It also stood out as the easiest to administer in the Usability Index for Web Application Firewall report.

G2 Users Praise HAProxy’s Performance, Support, and Community

HAProxy users on G2 consistently praised the high performance, reliability, and flexibility of HAProxy’s products. One reviewer commented: “HAProxy is fast, it will run well on the lowest spec hardware, and you don't even need to think about resources until you have tens of thousands of connections.”

The volume and positive sentiment of user reviews on G2 highlight the strength of the HAProxy community, the excellent user and developer experience, and the commitment of HAProxy Technologies to its customers. One reviewer said of HAProxy: “Simple to use, scalable, outstanding performance and great support from the community and HAProxy Enterprise.” Another remarked: “Every company in the world that offers support should be taking a look at how HAProxy is doing it. They are setting the standards and raising the bar in more ways than one.”

Based on G2’s reports and user reviews, our users and customers can be confident that HAProxy provides an industry-leading secure application delivery platform. One reviewer wrote: “HAProxy is the best you will find when it comes to load balancers.”

The incredible user feedback and G2 rankings come shortly after the release of HAProxy Fusion Control Plane , one of HAProxy’s most significant and visionary product launches yet, and the annual HAProxyConf community event , held in November in Paris, France.

As a proven market leader in load balancing and security, HAProxy Technologies is well positioned to realize its vision of providing the world’s top secure application delivery platform.

Highlights from verified customer feedback on the G2 platform: HAProxy Reviews

To learn more about how the G2 reports validate HAProxy’s market leadership, read the HAProxy blog: HAProxy User Reviews Show Community Momentum

Grid® Rating Methodology

The Grid® represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. G2 rates products in each category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Technology buyers can use the Grid® to help them quickly select the best products for their businesses and to find peers with similar experiences. For sellers, media, investors, and analysts, the Grid® provides benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis.

HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy, the world’s fastest and most widely-used software load balancer. Organizations rapidly deploy HAProxy products to deliver websites and applications with the utmost performance, observability and security at any scale and in any environment. ​HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Waltham, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe. Learn more at HAProxy.com.

Media Contact:

Deb Randel, VP Marketing

HAProxy Technologies, LLC

drandel@haproxy.com

(614) 204-4643